What's the story

India is set to conduct its next census in two phases, starting with house listing from April 1, 2026, and a population enumeration phase starting February 2027.

This time around, the entire process will be digital, with data collected through mobile apps in Hindi, English, and 14 regional languages.

With the help of digitisation, for the first time, final population data is expected to be released within nine months—by the end of 2027—shortening the process from nearly two years in 2011.