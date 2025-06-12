2027 census to be conducted using mobile app, no paper
What's the story
India is set to conduct its next census in two phases, starting with house listing from April 1, 2026, and a population enumeration phase starting February 2027.
This time around, the entire process will be digital, with data collected through mobile apps in Hindi, English, and 14 regional languages.
With the help of digitisation, for the first time, final population data is expected to be released within nine months—by the end of 2027—shortening the process from nearly two years in 2011.
Technological advancement
No more bulky paper schedules for enumerators
The 2027 census marks a major departure from previous methods of data collection.
Enumerators will no longer carry bulky paper schedules for fieldwork. Instead, they will use mobile apps with pre-coded responses and dropdown menus for easy data entry.
The apps also come with a "fetch" function that lets you access pre-filled household records, which can be edited if needed.
For the first time since independence, India's Census will include caste enumeration beyond just SCs and STs.
Processing efficiency
Instant data analysis
The mobile apps will also use intelligent character recognition (ICR) to process unstructured data.
This means that the data will be ready for analysis instantly, without the logistical challenges of handling physical forms.
A separate code directory will also be provided to make data collection easier during the second phase of the census.
Management system
CMMS portal for better monitoring
To ensure a smooth census process in 2027, the government has developed a Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal.
This digital platform will help manage and monitor the entire exercise, ensuring that everything goes according to plan.
The combination of mobile-first tools, automated processing systems, and streamlined logistics could cut the traditional timeline by more than half.