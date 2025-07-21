Where to watch Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' after theatrical run

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave Dhadak 2 a U/A certificate after the makers made a whopping 16 cuts . These changes were made to address issues related to politics, caste, and religion. Some edits included the removal of a Tulsidas couplet from a song, softening of a scene depicting a man's insult, and adding an almost two-minute-long disclaimer at the beginning, reported The Hindu.

Thematic continuity

'Dhadak 2' is inspired by 'Pariyerum Perumal'

While Dhadak (2018) was an adaptation of Sairat, Dhadak 2 takes inspiration from Pariyerum Perumal. The 2018 Tamil film told the story of Pariyan, a young man from an oppressed caste who dreams of becoming a lawyer. He joins a law college where he befriends Jo, an innocent and friendly girl from an upper-caste Hindu family. As their friendship grows, the dreadful consequences of their relationship start to unfold. Dhadak 2 will clash with Son of Sardaar 2.