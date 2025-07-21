Where to watch Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' after theatrical run
What's the story
The romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be available on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film, which faced production and censorship challenges before finally getting a release date of August 1, 2025, is a Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). It is directed by Shazia Iqbal.
Censorship challenges
'Dhadak 2' faced major censorship challenges
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave Dhadak 2 a U/A certificate after the makers made a whopping 16 cuts. These changes were made to address issues related to politics, caste, and religion. Some edits included the removal of a Tulsidas couplet from a song, softening of a scene depicting a man's insult, and adding an almost two-minute-long disclaimer at the beginning, reported The Hindu.
Thematic continuity
'Dhadak 2' is inspired by 'Pariyerum Perumal'
While Dhadak (2018) was an adaptation of Sairat, Dhadak 2 takes inspiration from Pariyerum Perumal. The 2018 Tamil film told the story of Pariyan, a young man from an oppressed caste who dreams of becoming a lawyer. He joins a law college where he befriends Jo, an innocent and friendly girl from an upper-caste Hindu family. As their friendship grows, the dreadful consequences of their relationship start to unfold. Dhadak 2 will clash with Son of Sardaar 2.