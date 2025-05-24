What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally greenlit Dhadak 2 after ordering 16 cuts, reported The Hindu.

The film, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a remake of the 2018 Tamil anti-caste film Pariyerum Perumal, which had merely four cuts.

The film has received a U/A 16+ rating, which is the second-highest maturity classification below 'A.'