CBFC approves 'Dhadak 2' after 16 cuts, modifies caste references
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally greenlit Dhadak 2 after ordering 16 cuts, reported The Hindu.
The film, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a remake of the 2018 Tamil anti-caste film Pariyerum Perumal, which had merely four cuts.
The film has received a U/A 16+ rating, which is the second-highest maturity classification below 'A.'
Changes
Dialogues and anti-caste references altered
Several dialogues and anti-caste references in Dhadak 2 were either altered or removed.
One such dialogue—"3,000 years of backlog will not be cleared in just 70 years"—was changed to "The backlog of age-old discrimination will not be cleared in just 70 years."
Another dialogue referencing an analogy by Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram was "reworked."
Modifications
Caste slurs muted and replaced
The movie has muted caste slurs, "chamar" and "bhangi," and replaced them with "junglee."
One of the scenes where a character urinates on the protagonist was also censored.
The recitation of the acclaimed Hindi poem Thakur Ka Kuan has been censored, and a scene where the protagonist's father is "humiliated" has also been altered.
Modifications
Changes to 'Dhadak 2' disclaimer and dialogue
Instead of the original 20-second disclaimer, a one-minute and 51-second version is shown before Dhadak 2.
A doha by Tulsidas in one song is replaced with a couplet, which roughly translates to "Shoot arrows that may seem small but inflict great damage when they hit."
A line saying, "Dharm ka kaam hai" was replaced with "Punya ka kaam hai," added The Hindu's report.
Delays
'Dhadak 2' release delayed multiple times
Originally scheduled to hit the screens in November 2024, Dhadak 2's premiere was pushed to March 2025, a date it also could not meet.
The film's release has been pushed multiple times, with the latest delay being due to the extensive modifications mandated by CBFC.
The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal and backed by Dharma Productions.