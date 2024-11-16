Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is outperforming 'Singham Again' in weekly collections, bringing in ₹58cr in its second week compared to Singham's ₹47.5cr. However, Singham still leads in overall earnings.

The star-studded 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, and others, will be available on Netflix after its theater run. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹230cr after 15 days

By Isha Sharma 09:16 am Nov 16, 202409:16 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has beaten Ajay Devgn's actioner Singham Again at the box office on their second Friday. The former earned an estimated ₹4cr on its 15th day, while the latter collected ₹2.75cr, according to Sacnilk. BB3 has earned ₹220.25cr so far. It's directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Weekly earnings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' leads in 2nd-week collections

In terms of weekly collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has outshone Singham Again. The horror-comedy raked in ₹58cr during its second week, while the action film earned ₹47.5cr. Despite this lead, the overall collection still favors Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. However, the gap between the two films is narrowing every day. Both films were released on November 1.

Film overview

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast and streaming details

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts a star-studded supporting cast including Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. The film marks Balan's return to the franchise with its third installment. It will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical journey. Read our review of BB3 here.