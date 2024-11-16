'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹230cr after 15 days
Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has beaten Ajay Devgn's actioner Singham Again at the box office on their second Friday. The former earned an estimated ₹4cr on its 15th day, while the latter collected ₹2.75cr, according to Sacnilk. BB3 has earned ₹220.25cr so far. It's directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' leads in 2nd-week collections
In terms of weekly collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has outshone Singham Again. The horror-comedy raked in ₹58cr during its second week, while the action film earned ₹47.5cr. Despite this lead, the overall collection still favors Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. However, the gap between the two films is narrowing every day. Both films were released on November 1.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast and streaming details
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts a star-studded supporting cast including Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. The film marks Balan's return to the franchise with its third installment. It will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical journey. Read our review of BB3 here.