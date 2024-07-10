In brief Simplifying... In brief The filming of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has resumed in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Rajpal Yadav.

The team is set to shoot the climax scene featuring Vidya Balan, reprising her role from the original 2007 film.

Meanwhile, Aaryan is also in talks for new projects, including 'Aashiqui 3' and a role in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' resumes filming in Madhya Pradesh

Kartik-Triptii-Madhuri return to sets for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'; shooting resumes

By Tanvi Gupta 12:00 pm Jul 10, 202412:00 pm

What's the story The production of the highly-anticipated horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has recommenced in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh after a brief pause in June. Per reports, the hiatus was due to lead actor Kartik Aaryan's involvement with another project, Chandu Champion, which took to theaters on June 14. Now back as Rooh Baba, Aaryan is joined by co-stars Tripti Dimri and Madhuri Dixit-Nene to complete the final schedule of the film.

Shooting details

Filming locations and schedule details revealed

Per a Mid-Day report, director Anees Bazmee and his team scouted various locations in Madhya Pradesh before choosing Orchha. The filming resumed on July 3 at Kanchan Ghat along the Betwa river. Last week, Aaryan, Dixit-Nene, and Rajpal Yadav shot dramatic scenes at the Ram Raja Mandir. Currently, Aaryan and Dimri—who replaced Kiara Advani in the third installment—are filming a song and romantic scenes at Jahangir Mahal.

Climax shoot

Climax scene and filming locations

The film's climax is next on the schedule, featuring all four actors including Vidya Balan, who is reportedly reprising her role of Manjulika from Akshay Kumar-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The climax will also showcase Aaryan performing crucial action sequences. The settings of the film have played a significant role in this franchise, with this installment taking the team from Mumbai to Kolkata and now Orchha.

Location importance

Orchha's historical significance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The cast and crew are currently staying at the Orchha Palace Hotel and Convention Centre. An inside source told the portal that Bazmee chose Orchha for its natural beauty and historical significance. Film producer, Bhushan Kumar, highlighted the importance of filming at iconic locations like Orchha Fort and Ram Raja Mandir, stating, "These settings not only offer beautiful backgrounds but also bring an authentic charm to the story."

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Aaryan has a busy year ahead

After impressing critics and audiences alike with his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, Aaryan is now exploring new projects, including discussions for Aashiqui 3. Additionally, recent reports indicate that he is in talks with director Sooraj Barjatya for a role in Barjatya's upcoming film. He is reportedly being considered for the role of Prem in this yet-to-be-titled project. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will reportedly be released in November.