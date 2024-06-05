Next Article

Kartik Aaryan in talks for Sooraj Barjatya's next film

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:19 pm Jun 05, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, celebrated for his iconic films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, is reportedly discussing his next directorial project with actor Kartik Aaryan. An insider revealed to Pinkvilla that "Sooraj Barjatya is on the look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem."

Casting decision

Aaryan's involvement is pending a full script review

While Aaryan has expressed interest in Barjatya's upcoming film, he is awaiting a complete script before making a commitment. The discussions are still in the preliminary stages, with further talks expected after the release of Chandu Champion on June 14. "There will be a clear picture on the casting of Sooraj Barjatya's next by mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place," shared an insider close to the development.

Future plans

Aaryan's upcoming projects and commitments

Aaryan is currently preparing for the release of Chandu Champion, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to premiere on Diwali. He is also involved in the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Arjan Ustara for Sajid Nadiadwala, which is slated to begin filming in late 2024. Other projects in his pipeline include the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh and a Sandeep Modi directorial with Karan Johar.

Project changes

Barjatya's initial plan with Salman Khan fell through

Barjatya had originally planned to collaborate with Salman Khan on a project titled Prem Ki Shaadi. However, this plan did not materialize as Khan was not interested in pursuing a romantic genre at this stage of his career. Now, Barjatya is preparing to cast for his next film, a drama that comes after Uunchai, a project that deviated from his usual family genre and was still well-received nationwide.