IFFM 2023 to honor Kartik Aaryan; see the post here

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 02:22 pm 1 min read

Kartik Aaryan to be honored at IFFM 2023

Kartik Aaryan is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. The actor has been working for more than a decade and recently delivered a smash hit with Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is now set to grace the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 and will receive the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema Award. The award ceremony will take place on August 11.

Aaryan's reaction to the same

Aaryan will receive the award from the Governor of Victoria. Speaking about this honor, Aaryan said, "I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne." Interestingly, R Balki's Ghoomer will also premiere at the coveted film festival.

