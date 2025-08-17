IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, parts of north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across several parts of the country in the coming days. The weather department has issued a warning for Delhi , which is likely to remain cloudy with light rain and thunder on Sunday. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 24°C, while the maximum could touch 33°C.

Landslide risk Landslide warnings in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand In addition to Delhi, the IMD has also issued landslide warnings for several areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand owing to continuous rainfall. Heavy rains are expected in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand on Sunday. An orange alert has been sounded for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts.

Mumbai deluge Red alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra The monsoon has also taken a toll on several districts of Maharashtra, with Mumbai witnessing severe waterlogging on Saturday. Areas like Gandhi Nagar, King's Circle, and Sion Railway Station were submerged under incessant showers. The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City and Suburban Thane, and Palghar.