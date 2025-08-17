PMO's historic move from South Block to Executive Enclave
After 78 years in the iconic South Block, the Prime Minister's Office is shifting just down the road to the new, modern Executive Enclave.
This move is a big part of the Central Vista redevelopment and aims to fix space crunches and outdated facilities with a fresh, modern setup.
Significance of the move
The Executive Enclave isn't just about new offices—it brings the PMO closer to the Prime Minister's residence and joins other key government hubs like the Cabinet Secretariat.
Meanwhile, North and South Blocks will soon become India's massive 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya,' aimed at showcasing India's cultural heritage.
It's all about making government work better while celebrating India's heritage—something that could shape how future generations see both leadership and legacy.