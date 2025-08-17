Next Article
Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain; temperature at 25degC
Mumbai woke up to intense monsoon rain this Sunday, August 17, 2025.
With temperatures hovering around 25°C and humidity near 90%, the city saw about 45mm of rainfall and winds reaching up to 27km/h.
The downpour has made visibility poor and slowed down travel across town.
More rain on the way
More heavy rain is on the way—especially on Tuesday, when over 119mm is expected and winds could pick up even more.
If you're heading out, expect delays, avoid flood-prone areas (especially in South Mumbai), and don't forget your waterproof shoes or jacket.
Things should start clearing up after Wednesday as the rain eases off and temperatures rise a bit.