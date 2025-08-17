Andhra Pradesh's free bus ride for women hits 12L mark

₹1,942 crore budgeted for the initiative

The state plans to spend ₹1,942 crore a year on this initiative, but riders have already saved around ₹5 crore on day one alone.

Authorities are looking to expand routes based on feedback (including possibly adding ghat roads), and expect even bigger weekday crowds—especially from working women.

Just show your Aadhaar or other official ID to hop aboard for free.