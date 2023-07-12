'Mili,' 'Koshish,' Bawarchi': Classic films set to receive contemporary remakes

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 12, 2023 | 12:06 pm 3 min read

Iconic Indian classics set for modern remakes

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta's Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions have joined hands to revive some of the best Indian classic cinema, per Variety. Yes, you heard that right! The classic 1970s films Mili, Koshish, and Bawarchi—originally produced under NC Sippy's banner—will be remade for modern audiences. The classic remakes will be set in contemporary times, and are currently in development, reportedly.

Why does this story matter?

When the going gets tough, Bollywood thrives on remakes! It is noteworthy that this is not the first time when Indian classic cinema has been considered for remakes. We have previously witnessed cult classic movies like Sholay, Don, Agneepath, Chashme Baddoor, and Devdas being remade. Now, it remains to be seen whether the decision to revive Mili, Koshish, and Bawarchi will resonate with audiences.

'New generation should also witness our rich cinematic journey…'

Mehta and Sengupta of Jaadugar Films, in an interview with Variety, expressed their excitement about embarking on the journey of remaking three of their all-time favorite films. "It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi, and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe...These are the stories that the new generation should see to know our rich cinematic legacy," stated the producers.

'It's time to take classic stories and reimagine,' Sippy stated

Sameer Raj Sippy commented, too, stating, "I think it's time we take classic stories and bring them in today's scenario, with a newer and modern outlook." Sharing his intention behind revisiting the classics, the grandson of veteran film producer-director NC Sippy stated, "Coming from a legendary family of filmmakers, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down to me."

In the meantime, let's revisit Gulzar's 'Koshish'

For those unfamiliar with the 1972 film Koshish—it was directed by Academy Award-winner Gulzar and paid homage to the 1961 Japanese film, Happiness of Us Alone. A portrayal of the inspiring journey of a deaf-mute couple striving to live a life of dignity featured Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. For his remarkable performance, Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor.

Know more about Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Bawarchi,' 'Mili'

In 1972, director Hrishikesh Mukherjee delighted fans with the film Bawarchi, which was a remake of Tapan Sinha's 1966 Bengali-language movie, Galpo Holeo Satti. The story revolved around a domestic help (played by Rajesh Khanna) who transforms a dysfunctional family. Another film of Mukherjee which is set for remake is the 1975's Mili, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and wife-actor Jaya in the lead.

