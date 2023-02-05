Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Abhishek Bachchan: 5 award-winning roles of 'Dasvi' actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 05, 2023, 05:15 am 2 min read

On Abhishek Bachchan's 47th birthday, take a look at some of his best roles

One of the celebrated actors in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan has delivered a number of hit films in his career. From Yuva to his most recent release Dasvi, Bachchan has proved his acting caliber time and again. As he celebrates his 47th birthday on Saturday, here are his five memorable roles that brought him accolades, including a number of Filmfare Awards.

Lallan Singh in 'Yuva'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 2004 film Yuva is one of the best films of Bachchan's career. In it, he played the character of Lallan Singh, a local goon working as muscle for a politician named Prosenjit Bhattacharya. The film, which also featured actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, and Vivek Oberoi, brought multiple awards to Bachchan.

Gurukant Desai in 'Guru'

Rumored to be loosely based on the life of late business tycoon Dhrubhai Ambani, Guru (2007) saw Ratnam and Bachchan reunite for a second project. Bachchan's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, played the leading lady, while Mithun Chakraborty was seen in a supporting role. Guru went on to win many awards, including an IIFA Style Icon of the Year Award for Bachchan.

Amol Arte in 'Paa'

Paa starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Bachchan. The R Balki film, which was released in 2009, saw Big B playing the son (Auro Arte) of Bachchan (Amol Arte). It went on to win four National Film Awards for Best Actor (Bachchan Sr.), Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film (Hindi), and Best Make-up Artist. It was co-produced by the father-son duo's AB Corporation Limited.

Ganga Ram Chaudhary in 'Dasvi'

Bachchan's character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Tushar Jalota's 2022 title Dasvi won him a Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor. He played an uneducated and arrogant chief minister of a fictional state called Harit Pradesh. Led by Bachchan, Dasvi also starred actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Bachchan's performance in the movie, which was released directly on OTT, received critical appreciation, too.

Abbas Ali in 'Bol Bachchan'

Whether it is a serious role or comedy, Bachchan has proved that he can play anything character thrown at him. He has won best comedian awards for Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, and Bol Bachchan, too. The actor played the role of Abbas Ali in Rohit Shetty's 2012 film Bol Bachchan and also won the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.