2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh ace SL challenge in do-or-die game? 

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (July 13). The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After a dominant performance in the first T20I, Sri Lanka will look to seal the three-match series with another win. Here we look at the preview of the match.

Details Venue, pitch report, and streaming details The track at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium offers a batting-friendly pitch, but bowlers will be in action if they mix up their pace. 142 is the average first innings score here in T20Is as chasing sides have 15 of the 26 matches. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Sony LIV from 7:00pm IST.

Record Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met 18 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 12-6. Meanwhile, on Sri Lankan soil, Bangladesh have three wins and as many defeats against the hosts. It must be noted that Bangladesh have never beaten Sri Lanka in a bilateral T20I series. The Lankans, on the other hand, own four T20I series wins over Bangladesh.

Match recap Sri Lanka dominated Bangladesh in the 1st T20I In the first T20I, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh's target of 155 runs with ease, thanks to a blistering 78-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. The duo achieved this feat in just 28 balls during the powerplay of the second innings. Despite some resistance from Bangladesh's bowlers, including Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain, Sri Lanka managed to complete their chase comfortably.

Team lineup Will Matheesha Pathirana come in for SL? Sri Lanka are likely to stick with Avishka Fernando over Kamindu Mendis. The team had also played seam bowling all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne in the first match after Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the series due to injury. Binura Fernando might be replaced by Matheesha Pathirana. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Team adjustments Bangladesh might bring in Jaker Ali Bangladesh are likely to bring back lower-order batsman Jaker Ali, who was surprisingly left out of the first T20I. Mohammad Naim's slow unbeaten 32 in 29 balls might prompt them to reconsider their batting order. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed.