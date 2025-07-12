Mitchell Starc is highest wicket-taker in Day-Night Tests: Stats 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is set to achieve a major milestone in his cricketing career. He will play his 100th Test match against West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica, starting on July 12. The match will make him the second Australian fast bowler after Glenn McGrath to reach this landmark. Meanwhile, the Jamaica game, which is the third and final Test of the series, is a Day-Night affair. As Starc has been sensational in these Tests, let's decode his numbers.

Numbers Only bowler with 50-plus scalps in Day-Night Tests With his phenomenal bowling, Starc is currently the only bowler with 50-plus scalps in Day-Night Tests. He has taken 74 wickets from only 13 matches at an average of 18.14, including three five-wicket hauls. The top four wicket-takers in pink-ball Tests are all Australians- Starc (73), Nathan Lyon (43), Josh Hazlewood (37), and Pat Cummins (41). As per ESPNcricinfo, no other bowler has taken more than 25 wickets in Day/Night Tests.

DYK Four fifers in Day-Night Tests Starc is the only bowler to have claimed more than two fifers in Day-Night Tests. His five-wicket hauls have come against Pakistan, New Zealand, England, and India. Notably, his tally also includes six four-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Cummins, Hazlewood, Pakistan's Yasir Shah, NZ's Trent Boult, and India's Axar Patel are the only other bowlers with multiple fifers in this regard (2 each).

Winning streak Australia's record in pink-ball Tests Team Australia has been phenomenal in Day/Night Tests, winning 12 out of their 13 pink-ball matches. Their only loss came against the West Indies at the Gabba last year. However, all of Australia's previous 13 Day/Night Tests have been played on home soil, with eight of them at the Adelaide Oval. Hence, the Jamaica game will mark their maiden pink-ball assignment outside home.

Career stats Starc has taken 395 wickets in Tests Starc made his Test debut in December 2011 against New Zealand. Since then, he has been a regular feature in the Australian side, playing 99 out of the 141 Tests played by Australia. He has taken an impressive 395 wickets at 27.39 and a strike rate of one wicket every 48 balls (5W: 15). If he takes five more wickets in Jamaica, Starc will become the fourth Aussie to reach the milestone of 400 Test wickets.

Bowling prowess Notable records held by Starc Starc has the best bowling strike rate for a pacer entering his 100th Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has taken the second-most wickets in the first over of an innings (20) since ball-by-ball stats became available in 2002. His knack for early breakthroughs has seen him dismiss openers on 107 occasions, making him one of only six fast bowlers to achieve this feat.