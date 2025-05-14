What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired the services of Bangladesh's fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The 23-year-old Australian player was earlier signed by DC during the mega auction for ₹9 crore. DC used the Right to Match card for the player.

However, he has now confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament which will resume on May 17.

