IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk replacement
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired the services of Bangladesh's fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The 23-year-old Australian player was earlier signed by DC during the mega auction for ₹9 crore. DC used the Right to Match card for the player.
However, he has now confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament which will resume on May 17.
Here's more.
Experience
Mustafizur Rahman: A seasoned IPL player
Rahman is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented DC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
During his time with the team, he took nine wickets over the two seasons.
Apart from playing for DC, he also represented the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Overall, he owns 61 scalps from 57 IPL matches at 28.88.
His experience and skills will be an asset as he takes on this new role with DC in IPL 2025.
Rule changes
IPL's new replacement rules and their impact
The IPL has updated its replacement rules, permitting teams to sign temporary replacements for the rest of the rearranged season.
This is especially pertinent in Rahman's case as he won't be eligible for retention by DC for IPL 2026 under these new rules.
Earlier, replacements were only allowed in case of illness or injury during or before a team's 12th match of the season.
Player updates
Fraser-McGurk suffered for DC in IPL 2025
Fraser-McGurk's performance was abysmal for DC this season, making him dispensable by mid-season.
He opened in DC's first six matches but scored in single digits in five of them, with a highest score of 38 in an overall tally of 55 runs before being benched.
Overall, he has scored 385 runs from 15 IPL games at 25.66. He owns 4 fifties with all of them coming last season.
Information
DC await on confirmation from these foreign stars
DC also remain hopeful about their playoff aspirations and are awaiting confirmations from several key overseas players including Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African duo Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.