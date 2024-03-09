Next Article

Mustafizur has raced to 107 T20I scalps

Mustafizur Rahman becomes third Bangladeshi to accomplish 300 international wickets

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:47 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh cricket team speedster Mustafizur Rahman became the latest bowler to complete the milestone of 300 international wickets. The left-arm pacer completed the feat against Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Sylhet. He needed a solitary wicket to accomplish the stellar landmark. Notably, he became the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve this great feat. Here we decode his international career.

Third Bangladeshi bowler to accomplish 300 international wickets

Mustafizur has raced to 300 international wickets from 209 matches, becoming the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve this landmark. Shakib Al Hasan leads the pack for Bangladesh with 690 international wickets while the left-arm speedster is also behind former Bangladeshi captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who finished his international career with 389 scalps. Mustafizur has claimed six fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20I cricket

Mustafizur has been a consistent performance for the Bangla Tigers in T20Is. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 107 scalps from 91 matches at an average of 23.07. He is only behind Shakib, who is the leading wicket-taker with 140 wickets. Mustafizur equaled Lasith Malinga and Adil Rashid's wickets tally. Against SL, he has raced to 14 T20I scalps at 29.07.

A tough outing for Mustafizur

Mustafizur looked far away from his best in the third T20I as he finished with 1/47 in four overs. SL skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (15) was his only victim in the game as the visitors posted 174/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs

The 28-year-old pacer is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Mustafizur has claimed 162 wickets from 103 ODIs at an average of 26.34. He has scalped five fifers and as many four-wicket hauls in this format. Mustafizur is only behind the likes of Shakib (317), Mortaza (269), and Abdur Razzak (207) in terms of wickets taken for Bangladesh in ODIs.

Mustafizur has claimed 31 wickets in Test cricket

Mustafizur has recently turned into a white-ball specialist and therefore he has only featured in 15 Test matches and scalped 31 wickets at an average of 36.74. The left-arm pacer owns two four-wicket hauls in Test cricket. His best figures of 4/37 came in his debut Test against South Africa in 2015. Notably, he scalped three wickets in four balls, just missing the hat-trick.

Some notable records from Mustafizur's career

Mustafizur completed 100 ODI wickets in 54 matches, which is the fastest by any Bangladeshi bowler in that format. Overall, he is the joint sixth-fastest bowler to complete the milestone in ODI cricket. He was only the second Bangladesh bowler to claim a fifer on their ODI debut. He scalped 5/50 against India in 2015 in Mirpur.