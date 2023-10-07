ICC World Cup: Afghanistan bundled out for 156 against Bangladesh

ICC World Cup: Afghanistan bundled out for 156 against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:46 pm Oct 07, 2023

Shakib Al Hasan claimed three crucial wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan have been bundled for 156 against Bangladesh in Match 3 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. It was a comprehensive show from the Bangladesh bowlers as the Afghan side lost wickets at regular intervals after crossing the 100-run mark. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan led from the front and claimed three crucial wickets. Here are further details.

A fine start from the openers

Afghanistan were off to a steady start as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) added 47 runs for the opening wicket. Both batters played with intent as Afghanistan touched the 50-run mark in 10 overs. Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed with 18 runs apiece as the Afghan team seemed well placed at 112/2 at one stage.

The middle-order falters

Afghanistan were let down by their middle-order batters as they lost four wickets inside 14 runs and were reduced to 126/6. Skippers Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept things tight in the middle overs. The former, in fact, dismissed three of Afghanistan's top-five batters, sending them into a shell. Pacer Mustafizur also bowled well in the middle overs.

A handy 22 from Omarzai

Afghanistan's already-humble total would have been even lower had Azmatullah Omarzai not contributed with a crucial cameo. Despite the fall of regular wickets, he played with intent and scored 22 off 20 balls (4 fours). The batter, however, eventually fell prey to Shoriful Islam. Afghanistan hence were folded for 156 in 37.2 overs.

Three-fers for Shakib, Mehidy

As mentioned, Shakib ran through Afghanistan's top order and eventually returned with 3/30 in eight overs. His fellow spinner Mehidy also made the ball talk and dismissed three batters. He delivered three maidens. Mehidy claimed 3/25 in nine overs. Shoriful, who was expensive up front, redeemed himself with figures worth 2/34 in 6.2 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur took one wicket apiece.

A steady knock from Gurbaz

Opener Gurbaz batted well up front and ended up scoring a 62-ball 47 (4 fours, 1 six). During the course, he also became the fastest Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. While Zadran and Omarzai scored 22 apiece, no other Afghan batter could touch the 20-run mark. As many as five batters were dismissed under 10.