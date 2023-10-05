ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan face Netherlands challenge in opener

1/8

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan face Netherlands challenge in opener

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Oct 05, 202310:17 am

The Men in Green will head into the duel as favorites (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 2 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will see the battle between Pakistan and Netherlands at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Needless to mention, the Men in Green will head into the duel as favorites. However, the Dutch side qualified for the mega tournament this year after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. Here is the preview.

2/8

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report, and weather update

The match will be played on October 6 (2:00pm IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. As the weather would be partly cloudy, there could be some small spells of rain.

3/8

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met six times in ODIs so far with Pakistan coming on top on every single occasion. The Men in Green demolished the Dutch side 3-0 in an ODI series last year. Pakistan are expected to extend their winning run. However, the Dutch side cannot be taken too lightly as they have some potent players in the ranks.

4/8

Pakistan aim to begin campaign in style

Pakistan have a chance to kick-start their campaign with a massive win. However, they have some issues to resolve as their bowlers had a hard time in the warm-up games. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman have also been short of runs lately. Meanwhile, the Men in Orange should approach the tournament as a nothing-to-lose opportunity to make a mark.

5/8

A look at the two probable XIs

Pakistan probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf. Netherlands probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren.

6/8

Here are the key numbers

Imam-ul-Haq (2,976) can become the joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 3,000 ODI runs. The southpaw (920) can also get to 1,000 runs in neutral ODIs. Babar Azam (5,409) can get to 5,500 runs in the ODI format. Shaheen Afridi has claimed 51 wickets across 25 ODIs in Asia. Bas de Leede has returned with 15 wickets in seven ODIs this year.

7/8

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 team prediction option 1: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards, Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Max O Dowd, Colin Ackerman, Baas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf. Dream11 team prediction option 2: Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Scott Edwards, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Colin Ackerman, Baas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Logan van Beek.

8/8