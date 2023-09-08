CWC: 5 players who can help Netherlands upset big teams

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 08, 2023 | 11:05 am 3 min read

Scott Edwards will lead Netherlands in the World Cup (Source: X/@ICC)

Netherlands have announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in October-November. Notably, the Dutch side did not feature in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup. They qualified for this year's WC, having finished as runners-up in the 2023 CWC Qualifier. Here are four players who can help Netherlands upset big teams.

Van der Merwe, Ackermann back in the squad

Experienced all-rounders Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall for the ODI WC. Skipper Scott Edwards will have the onus to lead from the front. Meanwhile, young all-rounder Bas de Leede is expected to play a major role across all three departments. Left-arm pacer Fred Klaassen misses out with a stress fracture. Netherlands will kick-start their campaign against Pakistan.

Netherlands squad for CWC 2023

Netherlands squad for CWC 2023: Scott Edwards (C & WK), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Max O'Dowd must score runs at the top

With 242 runs in eight games at 34.57, Max O'Dowd was the second-highest run-getter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The opener would be raring to shine in another ICC event. He was also instrumental to Netherlands's brilliant run at the CWC Qualifier, having mustered 299 runs at 37.37. O'Dowd scored 36 versus West Indies and 33 versus Sri Lanka at the event.

Colin Ackermann offers experience

Having plied his trade in several T20 leagues across the globe, Colin Ackermann has done well against several prominent bowlers. Besides playing fiery knocks, the 32-year-old can also contribute with his off-spin. He was instrumental to Netherlands's famous triumph over South Africa in the 2022 T20 WC. Tackling the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, he scored an unbeaten 26-ball 41.

Bas de Leede and his all-round prowess

De Leede was at his all-round best in the CWC Qualifier. In an important game against Scotland, the all-rounder claimed his maiden ODI fifer (5/52) and also slammed his maiden ODI century (123 off 93 balls). The 23-year-old was superb throughout the tournament. He scalped 15 wickets and scored 285 runs in just seven games.

Logan van Beek also offers three-dimensional abilities

Another all-rounder to watch out for is Logan van Beek. The Netherlands versus WI game in the CWC Qualifier ended in a tie. Van Beek went berserk in the Super Over and accumulated 30 runs against Jason Holder (4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4). With his right-arm pace, van Beek also snapped 12 wickets across eight games in the competition.

Can Scott Edwards lead Netherlands from the front?

Scott Edwards will be the backbone of the Netherlands batting unit at the WC. The wicketkeeper-batter was sensational in the middle-order in the CWC Qualifier, having smashed 314 runs at an average and strike rate of 62.80 and 112.14, respectively. 4 He returned with four fifties in seven innings. In the game against West Indies, he slammed 67 off just 47 balls.

