Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs following World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall September 05, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

South African batter Quinton de Kock will retire from One Day Internationals following the impending ICC Cricket World Cup. De Kock, who has been included in SA's squad for the tournament, plays only white-ball cricket. The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2021 as he wanted to spend more time with his family. Here are further details.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement

Why does this story matter?

De Kock, who made his international debut in 2012, has been a crucial member of South Africa's top order. Although he had retired from the ultimate format, his fearless striking at the top makes him an important asset for the Proteas in limited-overs cricket. Moreover, he has climbed the ladder with his glovework behind the stumps. SA will certainly miss his services in ODIs.

A look at his ODI career

De Kock made his ODI debut on January 19, 2013, against New Zealand. As of now, he has represented the Proteas in 140 ODIs. The dasher is the seventh-highest run-scorer for SA in the format, having slammed 5,966 runs at 44.85. The tally includes 17 tons and 29 half-centuries. With the gloves, he has 197 dismissals, the second-most for SA in the format.

De Kock eyes 6,000-run mark in ODIs

De Kock is set to become just the seventh SA batter with over 6,000 runs in ODIs. He requires 34 more runs for this feat. De Kock is only behind Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Graeme Smith, and Gary Kirsten.

De Kock finished with 3,300 Test runs

As mentioned, de Kock retired from Test cricket in 2021. He had finished with 3,300 runs from 54 matches at a remarkable average of 38.82. The tally includes six hundreds and 22 half-centuries. De Kock has the second-most dismissals by a South African wicket-keeper in Test cricket (232). He is only behind the legendary Mark Boucher (555).

SA's squad for WC 2023

De Kock will play his final ODI match in the 2023 World Cup. He owns 450 runs in the tournament at 30.00. SA's squad for WC 2023: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

