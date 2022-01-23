Sports

3rd ODI: SA bowled out for 287; Quinton registers century

A phenomenal century by Quinton de Kock fuelled South Africa's innings in the 3rd ODI against India at Newlands. The star wicket-keeper along with Rassie van der Dussen accelerated after Deepak Chahar made early inroads in the South African batting line-up. However, the Indians fought back after the 40th over. David Miller scored a brisk 39, but SA were bowled out for 287.

Start Indian seamers started well

Indian seamers started well after skipper KL Rahul elected to field first. Deepak Chahar, who replaced senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, drew first blood for India. He dismissed Janneman Malan in his second over. In the seventh over, a brilliant throw by Rahul sent back his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma. Chahar struck again in the 13th over, dismissing Aiden Markram this time.

Partnership de Kock and van der Dussen added 144 runs

A 144-run partnership by de Kock and van der Dussen rescued the Proteas, who were tottering on 70/3. The former slammed his 17th century in ODI cricket while van der Dussen raced to his half-century. They took the hosts past the 200-run mark. However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah removed de Kock in the first over of his second spell.

Numbers de Kock attains these feats

de Kock registered his 17th hundred in ODI cricket. It was his sixth century against India, the joint-most against them in 50-over cricket, with AB de Villiers, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara. The 29-year-old has taken the fewest innings (16) to score six centuries against an opposition in the format. Notably, Virender Sehwag (vs New Zealand) and Aaron Finch (vs England) took 23 innings.

Runs de Kock completes 1,000 ODI runs against India

de Kock also completed 1,000 runs against India in ODIs. He now has 1,013 runs against them at an incredible average of 63.31. de Kock took the joint-third-fewest innings to score 1,000 ODI runs against an opponent (16). Australian batter Steven Smith also scored his 1000th ODI run against India in his 16th innings. Hashim Amla tops the tally with 14 innings (vs WI).

Dussen Another half-century for van de Dussen at home

Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen continues his sublime run in international cricket. He slammed his 10th half-century in the format. van der Dussen finished with 52 off 59 balls with the help of 4 fours and 1 six. His last five ODI innings at home read as - 123* (134), 60 (37), 129* (96), 37* (38), and 52 (59).

Information Bumrah produced a crucial breakthrough; Miller accelerated

Bumrah brought back India in the hunt upon removing de Kock. In the next over, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sent back van der Dussen. Andile Phehlukwayo was dismissed run-out in the 41st over. Miller steadied SA's ship, but Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna cleaned up their tail.