WTC 2025-27 table: India open account with historic Edgbaston win
What's the story
India's historic victory over England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston sees Shubman Gill's men open their account in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The win was India's first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston and helped them level the five-match series 1-1. Akash Deep (6/99) was the star of the 4th innings, picking his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. Here's more.
Match details
How the final day panned out
India declared their second innings at 427/6, setting a mammoth target of 608 runs for England. The hosts started the final day at 72/3 but fell to Indian bowlers' relentless pressure, collapsing to 153/6 by lunch. They were eventually bowled out in the second session, never really threatening India's dominance throughout the match. Jamie Smith was the lone figure to make a massive contribution for England. He scored a breezy 88-run knock.
Current rankings
India and England level on points
Following their victory, Team India now has 12 points and a PCT of 50.00 in the WTC 2025-27. England also have 12 points and a PCT of 50.00. Both sides have played 2 Test matches in the ongoing 5-match series with each team picking one win each. England beat India at Headingley, Leeds, by 5 wickets. India have now posted a massive win at Edgbaston.
Top position
Australia lead WTC table; Sri Lanka follow
2021-23 WTC winners Australia continue to dominate the table with a perfect record of 12 points and a PCT of 100% from one match. If they manage to beat West Indies in their ongoing second Test, they will extend their points tally to 24 and maintain their top position. Sri Lanka are currently second on the table with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67 after winning one and drawing one in a two-match series versus Bangladesh.