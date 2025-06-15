WTC 2023-25: A look at top five wicket-takers
What's the story
Though Australia fell short against South Africa in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, their captain Pat Cummins finished as the top wicket-taker of the cycle.
He was supreme for Australia throughout their campaign, having tallied 80 wickets from 18 matches at an average of 23.48.
On this note, let's look at the top five wicket-takers of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
#1
Pat Cummins - 80 wickets
As mentioned, Cummins finished at the top of this list. As per ESPNcricinfo, he claimed 80 scalps from 35 innings at 23.48.
He managed six five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls.
His 6/28 in the final was his best performance. This edition also saw him become the first bowler to accomplish 200 WTC wickets.
#2
Jasprit Bumrah - 77 wickets
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was unstoppable in this cycle as he claimed a record 77 wickets in just 28 innings.
He was leading the tally before Cummins went past him in the final.
His average of 15.09 was the lowest among all bowlers with more than 50 wickets in the cycle.
The tally includes five fifers and as many four-fers with 6/45 being his best returns.
#3
Mitchell Starc - 77 wickets
Cummins's partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc also claimed 77 wickets in the cycle across 37 innings.
He performed valiantly for Australia in the final, claiming five wickets in the contest to finish as the joint-2nd-highest wicket-taker.
The left-arm speedster clocked an average of 26.89, having claimed two five-wicket hauls.
His best figures read 6/48 as Starc also tallied four four-wicket hauls.
#4
Nathan Lyon - 66 wickets
Though star off-spinner Nathan Lyon went wicket-less in the WTC final, he finished fourth on this list.
He claimed 66 wickets in just 30 innings at a fine average of 25.18. Though he claimed a solitary fifer, he scalped six four-wicket hauls.
His best figures read 6/65. Lyon's match 10-fer in the 2024 Wellington Test against New Zealand was the highlight of his campaign.
#5
Ravichandran Ashwin - 63 wickets
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the 2024/25 Border-Gavsakar Trophy, rounds off this list.
He snapped 63 wickets from 14 Tests at an impressive average of 24.55. He tallied five fifers besides a four-wicket haul.
Having claimed 7/71 in the 2023 Roseau Test against West Indies, Ashwin was one of the two Indians with an innings seven-fer in this cycle. The other being Washington Sundar.