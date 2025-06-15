What's the story

Though Australia fell short against South Africa in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, their captain Pat Cummins finished as the top wicket-taker of the cycle.

He was supreme for Australia throughout their campaign, having tallied 80 wickets from 18 matches at an average of 23.48.

On this note, let's look at the top five wicket-takers of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.