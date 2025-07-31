CNET, Mashable parent lays off 15% of its unionized workforce

Ziff Davis, the media conglomerate behind popular platforms such as CNET, Mashable, ZDNet, and PCMag, is laying off 15% of its unionized workforce. The decision will affect a total of 23 employees. Most of the layoffs will come from CNET where 19 people are set to lose their jobs. The cuts will impact coverage areas like finance and broadband at CNET.

Wider impact Layoffs extend beyond CNET The layoffs aren't limited to CNET alone. Some employees at Lifehacker, Mashable, and ZDNet are also facing job cuts. Anna Iovine, Unit Chairperson of the Ziff Davis Creators Guild, criticized the decision saying "these cuts aren't about journalism." She expressed particular concern over the elimination of copy editors and fact-checkers from their roles in newsrooms.

Acquisition spree Ziff Davis's acquisitions Despite the layoffs, Ziff Davis has been on an acquisition spree. The company has acquired five companies this year alone, including popular newsletter TheSkimm and health outlet Well+Good. CNET was acquired by Ziff Davis in 2024 for $100 million. However, the recent job cuts have raised concerns about the company's focus on journalism.