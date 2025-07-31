'The Social Network' sequel eyeing Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White

Aaron Sorkin is reportedly eyeing two rising stars, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, for the lead roles in The Social Network Part II. However, no formal offers have been made yet, according to Deadline. The sequel will not be a direct continuation but rather a follow-up to the 2010 film that delved into the creation of Facebook .

Film focus The sequel will be based on 'The Facebook Files' The sequel will be based on the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz, a series of articles that revealed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook. White is being considered to portray Horowitz, while makers are eyeing Madison to play the whistleblower behind these articles. Since the announcement of the sequel, many actors have been trying to get a meeting with Sorkin.

Casting buzz Will Jesse Eisenberg reprise his role? The role of Mark Zuckerberg is still uncertain, as it's unclear if Jesse Eisenberg will reprise his Oscar-nominated role from the first film. The original 2010 movie was a massive success, earning over $224 million worldwide and winning three Oscars. Sorkin has long expressed interest in a sequel but struggled to find the right angle. The events of January 6, 2021, when the US Capitol was attacked, gave him new inspiration as he believed Facebook played a role in it.