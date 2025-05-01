These Facebook features could change how you use the app
What's the story
Facebook, the most popular social media platform, has some amazing hidden features on its Android app.
These capabilities are not always visible but can be accessed with a few simple steps.
In this guide, we'll walk you through some of these lesser-known functionalities, helping you make the most out of Facebook on your Android device.
Dark mode
Enable dark mode for comfort
Dark mode is one of the most popular features. It reduces eye strain by using darker colors for the interface.
To enable dark mode on Facebook's Android app, head over to the settings menu and look for the Dark Mode option.
Toggle it on and switch from the standard light theme to a more comfortable dark theme, particularly in low-light environments.
Notifications
Manage notifications efficiently
Managing notifications wisely can also help you avoid distractions while using Facebook.
Head over to the settings menu and tap on "Notification Settings."
Here, you can customize what notifications you get and how they are delivered - via push notifications or email alerts - for a more personalized experience.
Data Saver
Save data with Lite version
For those worried about data usage, Facebook also has a Lite version of its app. It consumes less data and works well even with slower internet connections.
Downloading this version from the Google Play Store will keep you connected without having to think about excess data consumption or slow loading times.
News feed
Customize feed preferences
Customizing your feed makes sure that you see relevant content first.
Tap on "Feed Preferences" in the settings menu to access this feature.
From here, prioritize friends, whose posts you want to see at the top, or unfollow pages and people, whose updates you'd rather not have cluttering your feed.