What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken the witness stand in a landmark antitrust trial.

The case, brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2020, accuses Meta of monopolistic practices in the social media space.

The FTC argues that Meta's purchase of Instagram (in 2012) and WhatsApp (in 2014) were moves to unfairly dominate the market.

Zuckerberg was the first witness to testify.