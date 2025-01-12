Mark Zuckerberg says CIA can access your WhatsApp messages
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that US agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) could read your WhatsApp messages, by physically accessing your devices.
He made the claim during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he delved into the intricacies of government surveillance and encryption bypassing methods.
The discussion was prompted by journalist Tucker Carlson's allegations of US intelligence agencies interfering with his private communications.
Encryption limitations
Encryption doesn't prevent device-level data access
Zuckerberg clarified that while WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption prevents Meta's servers from seeing what is in a message, it doesn't protect data on a user's device.
He said, "The thing that encryption does is, it makes it so that the company running the service doesn't see it."
But, he admitted this security could be bypassed if authorities take advantage of vulnerabilities in devices themselves.
Surveillance tools
Spyware tools enable direct data access
Zuckerberg also emphasized the role of spyware tools such as Pegasus in allowing agencies to directly access data on devices.
These tools can read encrypted messages, view photos, and access call logs without intercepting communications on the way.
This revelation highlights the potential risks of digital communication platforms, and the need for enhanced security measures to protect user privacy.
Security measures
WhatsApp's response to privacy concerns
Addressing these concerns, Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp introduced measures like disappearing messages to improve user privacy.
The facility automatically deletes messages after a defined time, minimizing the amount of sensitive data on devices.
He claimed that "having it encrypted and disappearing is a good standard of security and privacy."