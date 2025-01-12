What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that US agencies like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) could read your WhatsApp messages, by physically accessing your devices.

He made the claim during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he delved into the intricacies of government surveillance and encryption bypassing methods.

The discussion was prompted by journalist Tucker Carlson's allegations of US intelligence agencies interfering with his private communications.