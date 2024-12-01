Summarize Simplifying... In short To post a Reel on Facebook, navigate to 'Reels' from your feed, create a new Reel, and upload a video from your device.

Add a description or hashtags to make it discoverable, select your audience, and decide whether to allow remixing.

Reels was previously limited to Instagram

How to post Reels on Facebook: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Social media giant Facebook lets users post Reels on its platform. The feature is also available on Meta-owned Instagram. The addition of Reels on Facebook comes as part of Meta's ongoing experiment with different types of content. It hopes to boost user engagement and give businesses new ways to expand their audience. Let us see how to use this feature.

Step #1

First open the website

From your feed, click 'See more' on the left, then 'Video,' and finally 'Reels' to begin playing a Reel. Tap on 'Create Reel,' then click 'Add video,' select a video on your computer, and press 'Next.' Finally, click on 'Describe your Reel' to add a description/hashtags. Hashtags help others find your Reel when searching. Note, that descriptions are optional.

Step #2

Choose your audience

Select the audience for your Reel by clicking on your currently selected audience. Choose the audience that you'd like to use, then press 'Done.' Audience options may include: Public (anyone, including people off Facebook, can see your Reel), Friends: only friends can see the Reel, and Friends except (your friends, except for the ones you choose).

Options

Use smartphone app for better Reels

Finally, press a toggle button to enable or disable remixing. Once you've selected your options, tap 'Publish' to share your Reel. To create Reels with effects/music, or to use multiple clips in one Reel, use the Facebook app for Android and iOS.