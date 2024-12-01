How to post Reels on Facebook: A step-by-step guide
Social media giant Facebook lets users post Reels on its platform. The feature is also available on Meta-owned Instagram. The addition of Reels on Facebook comes as part of Meta's ongoing experiment with different types of content. It hopes to boost user engagement and give businesses new ways to expand their audience. Let us see how to use this feature.
First open the website
From your feed, click 'See more' on the left, then 'Video,' and finally 'Reels' to begin playing a Reel. Tap on 'Create Reel,' then click 'Add video,' select a video on your computer, and press 'Next.' Finally, click on 'Describe your Reel' to add a description/hashtags. Hashtags help others find your Reel when searching. Note, that descriptions are optional.
Choose your audience
Select the audience for your Reel by clicking on your currently selected audience. Choose the audience that you'd like to use, then press 'Done.' Audience options may include: Public (anyone, including people off Facebook, can see your Reel), Friends: only friends can see the Reel, and Friends except (your friends, except for the ones you choose).
Use smartphone app for better Reels
Finally, press a toggle button to enable or disable remixing. Once you've selected your options, tap 'Publish' to share your Reel. To create Reels with effects/music, or to use multiple clips in one Reel, use the Facebook app for Android and iOS.