Trump is leading in four key swing states

US: Trump nears 270-mark, Harris falters in key swing states

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:53 pm Nov 06, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Former President Donald Trump edged ahead of Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the critical battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia, drawing closer to a potential second term in the White House, according to Associated Press projections. Trump surpassed expectations, with projections showing victories in 25 states and a total of 247 electoral votes, nearing the 270 needed to win. Meanwhile, Harris secured California, Washington, and Virginia, accumulating 210 electoral votes, though her path to victory is becoming increasingly narrow.

Vote tally

Electoral college votes: Trump vs Harris

This election could make history for either candidate—Harris could become the first woman president, while Trump aims to be only the second former president to secure a non-consecutive term. With 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory, the contest remains highly competitive. The final outcome is likely to depend on a few pivotal states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and may take days to determine if the results are as tight as pre-election polls indicated.

White House

Key battlegrounds go to Trump

According to AP projections, Trump dealt a setback to Harris by winning the key battleground state of North Carolina, bolstering his path to the White House with an additional 16 electoral votes. Georgia appears to be leaning in Trump's favor as well; with 93% of the votes tallied, he currently leads Harris by 2.3 points, putting him in a strong position to claim Georgia's 16 electoral votes and further solidify his advantage in the race.

State wins

Trump and Harris secure victories in stronghold states

As the election progresses, both candidates have won their strongholds. Trump has won a number of Republican strongholds such as Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Louisiana, Wyoming and Nebraska's statewide popular vote. Meanwhile, Harris has won Democratic strongholds such as New York and New Jersey. She also won Illinois and Delaware while Trump won Arkansas along with Mississippi, Alabama Tennessee South Carolina Florida.

Neck-and-neck

Trump's razor-thin lead

In Arizona, Trump holds a razor-thin lead over Harris, with the state's 11 electoral votes at stake. With 50% of ballots counted, Trump has 49.7% to Harris's 49.5%. Harris's path to victory largely relies on winning the "blue wall" states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, where Harris initially led, she has now fallen behind by 2.4 points with about 60% of votes counted. Trump is also leading in Michigan and Wisconsin, while results in Nevada remain pending.

Predictions

What exit polls said

Initial exit polls indicate that many voters prioritized democracy and economic issues. This election follows a turbulent campaign season, including two assassination attempts on Trump, who voted near his Florida home. Harris, who voted by mail from California, could become the first Black and South-Asian American president.