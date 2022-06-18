World

Florida: Woman faces FBI investigation for selling Ashley Biden's diary

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 18, 2022, 08:28 pm 3 min read

Aimee Harris, a Florida woman, is under investigation for selling Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden's diary after the president's daughter left it behind at a Palm Beach 'halfway house'.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a Florida woman, who discovered United States (US) President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden's private diary. Interestingly, the woman is accused of not for stealing it, but for selling it to a right-wing organization for $40,000. In the diary, Ashley's writes that as a child, taking showers with father may have contributed to her sexual addiction.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ashley Biden's diary contains details of her personal life, including her battle with drug abuse.

She resided in a Palm Beach residence frequented by recovering addicts and left her journal there when she returned to Philadelphia in June 2020.

A few weeks later, Aimee Harris, a single mother of two who was recently released from rehab, moved in and discovered it under the mattress.

Revelations What are the revelations made in her personal diary?

She wrote in a January 2019 entry, "I remember having sex with friends at a young age; showers with my dad (probably not appropriate)." The President's daughter writes about being "hypersexualized [at] a young age," chronic drug abuse, extramarital affairs, and how her money was "down to the wire." She states that Joe was worried about her prior to a Democratic primary debate.

Details 'Parents were incredibly supportive'

It's still not clear whether Joe was inappropriate with Ashley since she appears appreciative of her parents on various occasions, reported DailyMail. "I relapsed. F***ing again," she wrote in March 2019 in her diary. "The difference this time around was that I told Mom+Dad, this morning. Mom+Dad worried but were incredibly supportive. I am so lucky to have them on my side," she added.

2020 elections Diary was published two weeks before the 2020 presidential elections

Approximately two weeks prior to the 2020 election, it was published on a right-wing news website but received little attention. In November 2021, the New York Times reported on a Justice Department investigation into the diary, and the diary's authenticity was confirmed. The Times reported in November that Ashley Biden's diary, as well as other items, were robbed in a purported burglary.

Fact Harris collaborated with a money launderer to sell the diary

Harris allegedly collaborated with Robert Kurlander, a convicted money launderer, to sell the diary to Project Veritas, which is known for conducting undercover operations against Democratic politicians and affiliated organizations. Notably, Ashley is the youngest and only child of Biden's marriage to First Lady Jill Biden. In her late 30s, Ashley recorded dates from January 25 to September 18, 2019, in her diary.

Deal Veritas paid $20,000 each to Harris and Kurlander

Veritas paid $40,000 for the rights to print the diary, wiring $20,000 to Harris and Kurlander. In the end, James O'Keefe, the organization's founder, decided not to publish, stating in an email that it would be perceived as a "cheap shot." Instead, a Veritas staffer leaked a copy of the diary to the right-wing news site National File, which released it during the elections.

Current status Veritas denies any wrongdoing

In November 2021, a year later, federal agents raided the homes of O'Keefe and two Veritas agents. Prosecutors allege the organization stole Ashley's belongings. Veritas denies any wrongdoing and says it is simply a media outlet doing its job. According to a source close to the investigation, the FBI is now investigating Harris for the sale of the diary rather than the alleged theft.