'World's nicest judge' Frank Caprio dies at 88 

Frank Caprio, the beloved television judge known for his warmth and compassion, has died at the age of 88. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. David Caprio, his son, thanked fans for their love and support, encouraging them to "spread a little kindness" in his father's memory. Caprio was best known for his reality court TV show "Caught in Providence," filmed at Rhode Island's Providence Municipal Court.

Digital influence 'Beloved for his compassion, humility' The show featured cases ranging from traffic violations to minor offenses, and Caprio's kindness in the courtroom won him fans worldwide. His Instagram account announced his passing, saying he died "peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer." The statement added that he was "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people."

Health disclosure He had been open about his cancer battle Caprio had been open about his battle with pancreatic cancer. He had posted a video on TikTok celebrating cancer survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day. Just hours before announcing his death, a photo of him in a hospital bed was shared on Instagram thanking fans for their support. Caprio had 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million followers on TikTok, where he called himself the "nicest judge in the world."

Courtroom compassion His viral videos and father's influence One of the most viral videos from his show was when he spared a 96-year-old man from jail due to speeding after learning he was driving his son to get cancer treatment. The judge told the man, "You are a good man. You really are what America is all about. Here you are in your nineties, and you're still taking care of your family. It's just a wonderful thing for you."