Palestinians flee Gaza as Israel enters first stage of assault 

Hundreds of Palestinians are continuing to flee Gaza after Israel entered the first stages of a planned assault on Wednesday. A military official stated that forces were already operating in the Zeitoun and Jabalia areas to build the basis for the offensive, which Defense Minister Israel Katz approved on Tuesday and will be presented to the security cabinet later this week. Approximately 60,000 reservists will be called up in early September to free up active-duty personnel for the operation.

Military escalation IDF to intensify strikes in Gaza City "We have begun the preliminary actions and initial stages of the offensive on Gaza City," Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin said. Defrin said the IDF will intensify strikes on Hamas in Gaza City, which he called the political and military stronghold of the terror organization. To minimize civilian harm, he added that the IDF would warn citizens to evacuate before attacks. "We are continuing to allow humanitarian aid...with additional central aid distribution points," he said.

Operation timeline Hamas calls Israel's actions full-fledged war crime The attack is expected to pull thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the strip's south, where a hunger crisis is worsening due to Israel's military offensive and aid restrictions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shortened the timelines for seizing control of terrorist strongholds and defeating Hamas. In a statement, the prime minister's office said he appreciates the reservist fighters mobilized and all IDF soldiers, adding, "Together we will win."

Hamas IDF 'not waiting' to begin the operation Hamas has criticized Israel's actions as a "full-fledged war crime," accusing it of escalating its operations in Gaza to destroy the city and displace residents. Israel announced its intention to seize Gaza following the breakdown of indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release deal last month. "We will deepen the damage to Hamas in Gaza...a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organization," Defrin said, adding the IDF was "not waiting" to begin the operation.