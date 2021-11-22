5 dead in US as SUV rams into Christmas parade

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 12:55 pm

Five people died and dozens have been injured in the Wisconsin Parade attack.

A speeding vehicle rammed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm (local time) on Sunday in Waukesha town. The wounded are currently undergoing treatment while one person has been arrested so far. Here are more details on this.

Details

SUV plowed through barricades, ran over people

In videos that have surfaced from the scene, a red SUV was seen plowing through barricades and running over people participating in the parade. People could be heard shouting and running amid the attack. "The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident," Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.

Information

Victims rushed to hospitals

Hospitals in the area reported treating at least 28 people from the parade, many of them children. One medical center said three of the patients were in critical condition. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, officials said.

Action

1 person arrested; vehicle recovered

Police had opened fire at the SUV in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle was later recovered and a "person of interest" had been arrested. Meanwhile, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting local authorities in the investigation. Schools in the area will be shut on Monday and roads will remain closed, reports said.

Reactions

'Senseless act,' says Wisconsin Governor

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident," a White House official has said. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was "praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act."