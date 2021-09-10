Taliban tortures, kills ex-VP Amrullah Saleh's brother in Panjshir: Report

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 08:07 pm

Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh's elder brother Rohullah Saleh was reportedly killed while he was leaving Panjshir for Kabul. Rohullah was reportedly tortured to death by the Taliban after his identity was disclosed. The news comes amid reports that clashes between the Taliban and resistance forces are continuing in Panjshir Valley, even though the former had claimed victory in the region days ago.

Details

Taliban takes over place where Amrullah was residing

The Taliban has reportedly also taken over the place where Amrullah Saleh was residing in Panjshir. The reports emerged after a Taliban fighter posed for a photo at the same spot from where Saleh had issued a video statement claiming he was in Panjshir. The Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan, Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Aghbar, refuted the Taliban's claim that Saleh had fled to Tajikistan.

Quote

Ahmad Massoud, Saleh are inside Afghanistan: Afghan Ambassador

Refuting the Taliban's claim, Aghbar said, "Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh have not fled to Tajikistan. [Massoud] is inside Afghanistan. I am in constant contact with Amrullah Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir and running the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan's government."

Panjshir

Resistance forces asked Panjshir families to leave province

As the fighting intensified in Panjshir, resistance forces have reportedly given families in the region a three-day deadline to leave the province as they were preparing for another round of fighting. The Taliban, too, reportedly agreed to allow safe passage to Panjshir residents. This comes amid reports of heavy losses on both sides in the ongoing fighting in the Valley.

Information

Two key resistance leaders killed; Taliban lost 700 fighters

Clashes in Panjshir have claimed a heavy toll on both sides. Resistance forces have lost two key leaders—Saleh Mohammed and Fahim Dashty—at the hands of the Taliban. Separately, resistance forces say they have killed around 700 Taliban fighters in the ongoing clashes.

Situation

People leave Panjshir as Taliban blocks humanitarian assistance

For the last few days, people have been leaving Panjshir to move to other parts of Afghanistan. Those who fled to Kabul have told TOLOnews that people in Panjshir will die of hunger as the Taliban has blocked all humanitarian assistance. Since the fighting escalated, the Taliban has cut off telecommunication services and closed roads and other routes leading to Panjshir Valley.

Background

What is going on in Panjshir?

Panjshir, which has a history of anti-Taliban resistance, is the only province that did not fall to the Taliban after the latter seized power in Afghanistan. Panjshir leader Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh are leading the resistance from the region. Since the US left the country, the valley has become a battleground with heavy casualties on both sides.