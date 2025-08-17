Samsung starts laptop manufacturing in India

Samsung has started manufacturing laptops at its Greater Noida facility, according to industry sources reporting to PTI. The South Korean tech giant has been producing feature phones, smartphones , wearables, and tablets at the same plant. The new addition of laptop manufacturing is part of Samsung's expansion plans for its Indian operations.

Growth strategy Union Minister's statement on expansion Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently met with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, along with Corporate Vice President SP Chun. After the meeting, Vaishnaw revealed that "Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation." This statement highlights Samsung's commitment to bolstering its production capabilities in India.

Historical presence History of Greater Noida plant The Greater Noida plant is one of the first global electronics manufacturing hubs set up in India, back in 1996. Earlier this year, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed that preparations for laptop production in India were already underway. This shows how long-term planning has been a part of Samsung's strategy for its Indian operations.