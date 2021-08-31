Taliban proclaim 'full independence' after US troops leave

The US confirmed its last forces withdrew ahead of a Tuesday deadline

The Taliban have proclaimed full independence for Afghanistan after the last US soldiers flew out following 20 years of war. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on early Tuesday that American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence. The US confirmed its last forces withdrew ahead of a Tuesday deadline, ending America's longest war and a frantic two-week evacuation effort.

Celebration

Taliban fighters fired their guns into air to celebrate victory

The Taliban seized most of the country in a matter of days earlier this month. Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the night sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.

Details

The last five aircraft have left, it's over: Taliban fighter

The departure of the cargo planes marked the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after they took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month. "The last five aircraft have left, it's over! said Hemad Sherzad," a Taliban fighter stationed at Kabul's international airport.

Announcement

Our 20 years of sacrifice worked: Sherzad

"I cannot express my happiness in words. Our 20 years of sacrifice worked," Sherzad added. In Washington, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, announced the completion of America's longest war and the evacuation effort, saying the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 pm EDT one minute before midnight Monday in Kabul.

Other details

Taliban overrun the entire country in a lightning offensive

After the United States's pull-out from Afghanistan, the Taliban has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. The group overthrew the Afghan government, capturing key cities, along with Afghan airbases and aircraft. The Taliban is now said to be the first extremist group with an air force, apart from being armed with Humvees, tanks, artillery, machine guns, etc.; courtesy of the US government.