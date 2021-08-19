Taliban officially declares the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' on I-Day

Aug 19, 2021

The Taliban has officially changed Afghanistan's name to the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

The Taliban today officially declared the formation of the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," on the occasion of the war-ravaged country's 102nd Independence Day. It had used the same name when it brutally ruled the nation between 1996 and 2001, before being topped by United States-led forces. Afghanistan had gained independence from British rule on August 19 in 1919.

Zabihullah Mujahid made the announcement on Twitter

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban, made the announcement on Thursday morning. "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British rule," Mujahid wrote on Twitter in Pashto. However, no national government around the world recognizes the state by this name as yet.

Only a few countries recognized the Taliban regime earlier

During 1996-2001, most countries around the globe did not officially recognize the Taliban regime. Among the few countries to do so were Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkmenistan, according to reports.

Here is the tweet by Mujahid

Taliban took over Afghanistan after 20 years of war

The Taliban, a group of insurgents infamous for violence and infringing human rights, regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday. They had seized city after city before reaching the capital Kabul in a matter of days. Former President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on Sunday. The group's return coincided with the United States' decision to withdraw troops after 20 years of war.

Taliban claims to be tolerant, but reports suggest otherwise

The Taliban claims to be more tolerant now, saying they would forgive political opponents and uphold women's rights. However, reports from across the country suggest otherwise. On Thursday, protesters took to streets in many cities against the Taliban rule, but several were killed either in firing by Taliban fighters or stampede triggered by them. There are also reports of Taliban killing and beating women.