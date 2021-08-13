Afghanistan: Taliban says it has captured Kandahar as blitz continues

Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 09:46 am

The Taliban claims to have captured the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Friday claimed to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, marking the latest jolt to the country's government in a matter of days. The terror outfit is now in control of a major part of the nation as the United States and its allies look to complete the withdrawal of their troops after nearly two decades.

Details

'Kandahar is completely conquered'

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted, according to AFP. A resident confirmed to the news agency that government forces appeared to have withdrawn to a military facility outside the city. Before Kandahar, the insurgents had taken over Herat, the country's third-largest city. The Taliban has also seized 12 Afghan provincial capitals.