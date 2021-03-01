In his first public appearance after exiting the Oval Office, former United States President Donald Trump said his political journey is far from over, suggesting that he may launch a third presidential bid. The 74-year-old was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and vowed to help Republicans regain lost ground. He also reiterated his claims of elections being stolen from him.

Speech We are not starting new parties: Trump

Trump declared he has no plans to launch a new party, an idea he apparently discussed with his advisers in recent months. "We're not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It's going to be united and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party," he said. To recall, Trump had left the White House before Joe Biden was sworn-in.

What he said Trump claimed he may 'beat them for third time'

As he took the lectern (an hour later than scheduled), Trump asked the crowd if they missed him. "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," he said. Repeating his unfounded claims, Trump announced, "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for the third time."

Republicans He spewed venom against handful of Republicans

The ex-President also named 10 members of the Republican Party, who had voted to impeach him in the House of Representatives. He also lambasted seven Republicans who wished to convict him in the Senate. "Get rid of 'em all," he said. Trump was acquitted in his historic second impeachment trial last month. When he mentioned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the spectators booed.

On Biden 'Biden has had most disastrous first month of any president'

Trump, unsurprisingly, took on his successor Biden, a Democrat. "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science, (sic)" he said, asserting that the country has gone from "America First" to "America Last" courtesy the new administration.

Quote Trump claimed Biden's actions would get Democrats defeated

"Biden has failed in his number one duty as chief executive enforcing America's laws. This alone should be reason enough for Democrats to suffer withering losses in the midterms and to lose the White House decisively four years from now," Trump went on.

Reaction White House dismissed Trump's speech