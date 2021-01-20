On Tuesday, the White House released United States President Donald Trump's pre-recorded farewell message, wherein he wished the best to the next administration but fell short of mentioning his successor Joe Biden's name. He also drew attention to the achievements of his administration, saying, "We did what we came here to do - and so much more." Here are more details.

Video He condemned Capitol violence, orchestrated by his supporters, again

In the 20-minute-long video, Trump condemned the January 6 violence at Capitol, the seat of the US democracy, that left five dead. The mob that wreaked havoc supported Trump and believed his unfounded allegations that the November polls were stolen. The Republican said the "assault on our Capitol" horrified all citizens. "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans," he said.

Speech I was the true outsider to win presidency: Trump

Unsurprisingly, Trump also reflected on his presidency. He said he was the first "outsider" to take office. "I had not spent my career as a politician, but as a builder looking at open skylines and imagining infinite possibilities," he asserted He added that he ran for office because he was confident of "towering new summits for America just waiting to be scaled."

Quote 'America gave me so much'

"I left behind my former life and stepped into a very difficult arena, but an arena nevertheless with all sorts of potential if properly done. America had given me so much and I wanted to give something back," he said.

Achievements Trump said he was first president to not start wars

Mentioning the top achievements, Trump said his administration struck historic peace deals in the Middle East. "I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," he announced. About China, one of his biggest adversaries, he stated, "We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before."

Pandemic He took pride in the development of two coronavirus vaccines

The outgoing President also seemed satisfied with how his administration handled the coronavirus pandemic. "When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed and more will quickly follow," he stated. However, facts show that Trump's refusal to pay heed to scientific experts cost America a staggering 411,486 lives — the largest death toll globally.

Followers The movement we started is just beginning: Trump

The 74-year-old also had a parting message for his followers. "Now, as we prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he said. He asked the Biden administration to not lose the respect, that he built for America, during his days at the White House.

Quote Trump said the best is yet to come

"I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart and an optimistic spirit and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come," he said, concluding his speech.

Twitter Post Here is the White House tweet

"Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens.



We did what we came here to do—and so much more."



President Trump's Farewell Address: https://t.co/bW2jFTngy5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2021

First Lady In her farewell video, First Lady focused on 'Be Best'

Separately, First Lady Melania Trump also released a farewell message. "In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us, to rise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others above yourself," she said in a video. She urged Americans to do their part in educating children.

Twitter Post Here is her farewell speech

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

Inauguration Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Melania hasn't invited Jill either