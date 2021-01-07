The United States Capitol, one of the most iconic structures of the oldest democracy in the world, slipped into chaos and mayhem on Wednesday after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building to disrupt a ceremonial session of Congress that was convened to formally announce President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They breached walls, clashed with cops, and the rampage left one woman dead.

What happened Violence took over US Capitol, National Guard was called in

After 1 pm (local time), Trump supporters, who are convinced that he won, managed to rupture the security set along the perimeter of Capitol — they threw barricades aside and smashed windows. At one point during the incident, security forces took out guns while the National Guard troops were called in to control the crowd. The deceased was shot at by cops, reports NBC.

Lawmakers Mike Pence was rushed out of the Senate Chamber

The joint session of Congress was presided over by Vice-President Mike Pence. He was taken out of the Senate Chamber by law enforcement agencies when Trump's supporters wreaked havoc. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the Senate president pro tem, was also rushed to a secure location. Quite obviously, the session was adjourned. Journalists feared for their safety and some lawmakers were seen praying.

Boxes Boxes of Electoral College certificates were secured

The mob managed to enter the Senate chamber, with some of them even taking the marble dias which Pence had been occupying a short while ago. Fortunately, the boxes having Electoral College certificates were secured, to ensure that invaders don't whisk it away. "If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Details Rioters carried IEDs, five weapons were recovered

The rioters were armed as well. Law enforcement agencies told NBC that improvised explosive devices were found on Capitol grounds. "Two suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners. The investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson from the agency said. DC Police informed that three people were arrested and at least five weapons were recovered from the premises.

Trump's deeds We will never give up: Trump had said earlier

The mob, many argued, was incited by Trump. Since his loss in the November election, he has been leveling unfounded allegations on Democrats, accusing them of "stealing the results." While addressing his supporters near the White House earlier, he said, "We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved."

Congress session The session re-convened, Pence slammed the mob