Hours after a mob attacked the United States Capitol, the Congress certified the win of President-elect Joe Biden early Thursday morning (local time) paving the path for the Democrat's inauguration on January 20. Outgoing President Donald Trump, who was blamed for egging on the invaders, remained firm that he doesn't agree with the outcome of the election but assured an orderly transition of power.

Final count Biden got 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232

The ceremonial session of Congress, which was presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, formally certified Biden as 46th US President. As per the final count, Biden got 306 Electoral College votes, as against Trump's 232. To recall, at the end of the bitterly fought November elections, Trump refused to concede, claiming that Democrats stole the election and alleged that "illegal" votes were considered,

Trump's reaction It's end of greatest first term in presidential history: Trump

Trump, one of the rare US Presidents to not get a second consecutive term, repeated his claims today. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," his statement read.

Quote He still doesn't agree with the outcome of polls

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump's statement, which was released shortly after the formal affirmation of Biden's victory, read.

Riots Rioters ransacked Capitol, shouted slogans, four died in violence

Tellingly, Trump's sentiments about the results were shared by his supporters, who orchestrated a commotion unseen in America's modern history. They breached security, clashed with cops, broke windows, ransacked offices, and even briefly took hold of the Senate Chamber. Lawmakers and journalists were taken to a secure place when the mayhem ensued. Four people died and 52 people were arrested, Washington DC Police said.

Session Session reconvened after violent episode, Pence lambasted mob

Hours after the rampage began, the Capitol was secured by law enforcement agencies allowing Senators to get back to the job they started. Denouncing the violence, Pence, a Trump loyalist said, "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win." Evidently, Trump wanted Pence to block congressional certification of Biden's win but the latter chose not to defy the Constitution.

Twitter Post Show courage: Trump had told his junior

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Statements They failed, said McConnell; Romney held Trump responsible

Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican, was also furious at what transpired in the heart of the US capital. "They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed," he said. Mitt Romney, Republican Senator of Utah, came down heavily on Trump. "What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the President of the United States," he said when the session reconvened.

Quote Romney called Trump a 'selfish man'

"We gather due to a selfish man's injured pride, and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," Romney said.

End Chaplain Barry Black underlined importance of words in a prayer