On Monday, United States President-elect Joe Biden received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on live television, in an obvious bid to junk myths about the doses and tell Americans that it is safe to get inoculated. Biden, who defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in bitterly-contested elections last month, earlier assured he would make the fight against COVID-19 his top priority. Here's more.

Injection Biden received the dose at a Newark medical facility

In images carried live on television, Biden was seen with his sleeves rolled up and wearing a black mask as he got injected. He was given the dose by nurse Tabe Mase, who is also the head of Employee Health Services at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. "We owe these folks an awful lot," Biden said about the scientists and researchers.

Statement There's nothing to worry about, said Biden

The 78-year-old was given the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about," Biden said. The future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden received the shot before him. Reportedly, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will get the vaccine next week.

Twitter Post Urge you to take the vaccine: Biden

Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine.



To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot.



And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it. pic.twitter.com/QBtB620i2V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

Details Biden will inherit logistical challenge of distributing vaccines

When he takes office in January, Biden will face the mammoth challenge of providing respite to a country that has lost 326,772 to the deadly disease. The origins of coronavirus have been traced to China. The incoming Democratic administration also has the responsibility to distribute vaccines to millions of Americans. Till December 20, over 128,000 had received the doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

Suggestion Biden urged Americans to follow precautions until they are vaccinated

Biden told citizens that the vaccine rollout is in its initial phases, adding that the road ahead is a long one. "It's going to take time," he said. In the meantime, he urged Americans to honor the precautions, like wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distance, and not traveling until it is absolutely necessary. "We're still in the thick of this," he cautioned.

