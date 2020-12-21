US President Donald Trump continued with efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election, saying they had filed a new petition with the Supreme Court. The petition seeks to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania SC cases related to the mail-in ballots and asks the court to reject voters' will and allow the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors.

Quote Petition seeks all appropriate remedies: Rudy Giuliani

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement, "The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements."

Details Justices not scheduled to meet until January 8, 2021

President Trump has asked the court to move swiftly so it can rule before Congress meets on January 6 to tally the votes of the Electoral College, which decisively confirmed Biden's win with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. But the justices are not scheduled to meet again, even privately, until January 8, two days after Congress would count the votes.

Information Biden declared the winner in Pennsylvania last month

Notably, Pennsylvania last month certified Biden as the winner of the state's 20 Electoral College votes after three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges.

Fact Election results unlikely to be changed

While the prospect of the highest court in the land throwing out the results of a democratic election based on unfounded charges of voter fraud is extraordinarily unlikely, it wouldn't change the outcome. President-elect Biden would still be the winner even without Pennsylvania because of his wide margin of victory in the Electoral College.

Background Status of Trump's old lawsuits regarding election results