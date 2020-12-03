Japanese automaker Kawasaki has announced the 2021 KLX 300 and KLX 300SM dual-sport motorcycles for the US market. The lightweight bikes come with an eye-catching naked street look, a digital instrument console, and draw power from a 292cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Notably, the company is yet to announce their availability in the international markets. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and KLX 300SM: At a glance

Both the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and KLX 300SM sit on a high-tensile steel perimeter frame. They feature a sloping fuel tank, a high-mounted exhaust pipe, a pronounced beak, dual-tone paintwork, and a digital instrument console. The former rides on spoked 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, while the latter gets 17-inch wheels on both the sides.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and KLX 300SM draw power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and makes around 200hp. The mill also gets fuel-injection technology and electric start for added convenience.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and KLX 300SM are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The suspension duties on the bikes are handled by 43mm inverted front forks. On the rear, the KLX 300 gets a mono-shock unit while the KLX 300SM has a Uni-Trak gas-charged shock absorber.

Pricing What about the pricing?