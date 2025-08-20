ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Keshav Maharaj returns to top spot

Star South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Men's Rankings for bowlers. The left-arm spinner reached the summit after claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in the Cairns ODI against Australia on Tuesday. Maharaj's impressive performance helped South Africa secure a massive 98-run victory over Australia. The Proteas spinner now has rating of 687.

Career highlights Maharaj's journey to the top Maharaj first became the No. 1 ODI bowler in November 2023. He dethroned Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Since then, he has remained a constant presence in the top five of the rankings. His latest achievement comes after a stellar performance against Australia. Notably, Maharaj went ahead of India's Kuldeep Yadav (3rd) and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (2nd).

Records Maharaj bagged these records in Cairns Maharaj was the pick of SA's bolwers in the 2025 Cairns ODI. He took 5/33 in 10 overs, recording his maiden ODI fifer. Notably, Maharaj became the fourth finger-spinner with an ODI fifer in Australia. He joined the likes of Ravi Shastri (1991), Saqlain Mushtaq (1996), and Jimmy Adams (1996). Maharaj is also the fourth spinner with a fifer for SA in ODIs.

Information ICC ODI Bowling Rankings (Top 10) Top 10 ODI bowlers: Keshav Maharaj (687), Maheesh Theekshana (671), Kuldeep Yadav (650), Bernard Scholtz (644), Rashid Khan (640), Mitchell Santner (637), Matt Henry (622), Wanindu Hasaranga (619), Ravindra Jadeja (616), and Adam Zampa (608).