Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 01:30 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled the 2021 models of the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally dual-sport motorbikes.
As for the highlights, they feature a sporty and off-road-friendly design, a digital instrument console, and are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine. Both the bikes have a claimed top-speed of 132km/h.
Both the Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally sit on a steel semi-double-cradle frame and exhibit an off-road-friendly look. They feature a sloping fuel tank, high-mounted exhaust pipe, golden-colored front forks, an LCD display, and spoked wheels.
The Rally model also gets a raised windscreen, rubber inserts on footpegs, weighted handlebars, an LED headlight, and knuckle guards.
The 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp of power at 8,500rpm and 26.6Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties on the bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes are handled by Showa's 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Honda is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the 2021 CRF300L and CRF300 Rally motorbikes. However, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).
