Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled the 2021 models of the CRF300L and CRF300 Rally dual-sport motorbikes. As for the highlights, they feature a sporty and off-road-friendly design, a digital instrument console, and are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine. Both the bikes have a claimed top-speed of 132km/h. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally: At a glance

Both the Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally sit on a steel semi-double-cradle frame and exhibit an off-road-friendly look. They feature a sloping fuel tank, high-mounted exhaust pipe, golden-colored front forks, an LCD display, and spoked wheels. The Rally model also gets a raised windscreen, rubber inserts on footpegs, weighted handlebars, an LED headlight, and knuckle guards.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp of power at 8,500rpm and 26.6Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties on the bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300 Rally are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bikes are handled by Showa's 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?