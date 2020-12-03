The new-generation KTM 125 Duke will be launched in India in the coming days as the company has started accepting bookings for the lightweight tourer. As for the highlights, the upcoming motorbike will have a KTM 200 Duke-inspired design and it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM 125 Duke: At a glance

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will sit on a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe. It will have an exposed design, featuring a chiseled fuel tank, a Praying Mantis-like headlamp cluster, an under-belly exhaust, and eye-catching paintwork. The motorcycle will also offer a digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, alloy wheels, and a 13.4-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 14.5hp and 12Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by 43mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?